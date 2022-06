ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the low 90′s. Slight chance for a shower after midnight with lows in the middle 60′s. Middle 80′s tomorrow as showers are likely in the morning with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Right at 80 on both Sunday and Monday with sunshine before things heat back up the middle and end to next week.

