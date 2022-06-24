Advertisement

‘Rockford Top Chef’ attracts charitable competition

Hard Rock Opening act will be the sponsor of Rockford First Chef(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday night sizzled in Rockford during the city’s first Chef’s Table event for charity.

Armed with their best recipes, local leaders and stateline famous chefs gathered at the Standard on State restaurant to prepare themed meals for their tables.

The fundraiser highlighted Zion West Enterprise, an organization that serves Rockford’s west side through job coaching, adult education and mentorship for young adults and ex-offenders. Zion West also works with community partnerships to provide access to mental and physical health care for those in need.

Hard Rock Casino planned a music-themed spread to rock the night away featuring lead chef, Juventino Salazar, and Mayor Tom McNamara cooked for their table guests.

Three celebrity judges sampled and rated each table’s food. Judges included former Green Bay Packer Gilbert Brown, American Idol’s Paris Bennett and Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton.

