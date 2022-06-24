Rock Valley’s Blank set for JUCO Showcase in Atlanta

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley women’s basketball has been one of the best programs in Division III Junior College for the past decade. With RVC set to make the jump to Division II next year, they have quite the building block in Camron Blank.

Blank will get her chance to showcase her talents next month at the JUCO Top 40 All-Star Weekend in Atlanta. 40 Of the best junior college basketball players going into their sophomore season, regardless of division, will be featured. As a freshman, Blank averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game and was a DIII First Tteam All-American.

After not being highly recruited out of high school... Blank says she believes in herself and her abilities more than ever before.

“I just have to push myself even more,” said Blank. “If I want to go to the higher level, I just have to work harder, do everything that’s told, take care of myself, my body, things like that.”

Blank is one of only a handful of Golden Eagles over the years to be selected to this event. Her head coach Darryl Watkins has seen her improvement first hand.

“She started letting the game come to her. Slowing down, taking what the defense gives her, getting to her spots,” said Watkins. “She really learned how to get to her spots this year, which was mid-range game, kind of attacking the rim, being able to play off the bounce. She was really good. She watched her film, she understood what could make her successful and actually sitting down and watching that. She’s takent that and she’s actually taken and developed it.”

The JUCO Top 40 All-Star Weekend takes place July 21-23 at Clayton State University.

