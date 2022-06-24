Rainy at times Saturday before another dry and pleasant stretch arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day in the 90s is behind us in Rockford as we officially hit 92° for a high temperature. After that, we’ll take a brief pause on the 90s and actually cool down slightly for some relief. While the weekend itself will not be a loss completely, you’ll definitely want the umbrellas handy for Saturday.

Clouds will be on the rise overnight into early Saturday morning with most of the rain holding off until about sunrise Saturday morning. The first round of rain will move from west to east and it will get out of here by the later morning hours. Be sure to allow some extra time on the roads and have the umbrellas handy if you’ll need to be out in the morning.

Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning, with a break in the rain in the afternoon, before more scattered showers and storms Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will not be a complete washout as we’re likely to see a sizeable break from the rain from about lunchtime through the early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the 80s with some spots getting potentially into the upper 80s should we see sunshine with that break. Some spots will be missing out on the rain in general but you can expect more scattered showers and storms Saturday evening ahead of our next cold front.

In terms of a severe risk, it’s low but not zero. The Storm Prediction Center places the Stateline in a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday with a very small gusty wind and a small hail threat. Besides that, lightning and thunder can be expected with any storm but it’s not a rainmaker with high severe threats.

Severe risk for storms Saturday is low as we sit at a level one Marginal Risk per the SPC. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll begin to dry out starting overnight into Sunday with the dry and pleasant weather sticking around through Tuesday. It’ll also be comfortable with lots of sunshine. Sunday and Monday will be the coolest days with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with lower dew points. Overnight lows will return to the lower 50s which means more time to take advantage of free A/C.

We'll have a few pleasant cooler days on tap starting on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday looks great with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° and lots of sunshine. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The dry stretch of weather will extend through the middle of next week with highs in the mid-80s returning Tuesday and highs near 90° on Wednesday. After Saturday’s rainfall, we don’t have any in the forecast until Thursday and those are looking to be hit-or-miss at best as we warm up. The same can be said for next Friday and next Saturday.

After Saturday's rain, we'll have another dry stretch on our hands. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll begin to warm up again towards the end of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Looking towards July 4, you can expect above-normal temperatures to be around in the forecast as we’re calling for a high of 89° and partly cloudy skies for now. We’ll take any rainfall we can get because all signs are still pointing to a drought returning relatively soon unless we get a big rainmaker which is looking less likely in the days ahead.

Drought conditions are looking more and more likely to return unless we get a big rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

