One charged with child abduction after 16-year-old and infant went missing

Walton turned himself in Thursday along with the juvenile and her infant son, unharmed.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVARD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael A. Walton, 22, of Linton, Ind. faces one count of child abduction Thursday after turning himself in to the authorities.

Walton is currently being held in Cynthiana, Ky. awaiting extradition to McHenry County.

Harvard Police responded to the 200 W. Roosevelt Street for the report of a missing 16-year-old Harvard juvenile and her 5-month-old son. Police say the juvenile and her infant son were last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the Harvard Diggins Library.

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday the juvenile, her infant son and Walton turned themselves in to the Cynthiana Police Department unharmed.

Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing persons alert for a Harvard teen and her 5-month-old son Wednesday evening. During investigation, there were suspected to be traveling with Walton in his black 2008 Buick Lucerne with Indiana license plate, TNM581.

