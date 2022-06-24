Galena resident shoots man with bow an arrow, turns himself in

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting victim is expected to make a full recovery after being hit with a bow and arrow Wednesday night.

Ronald A. Smith, of Galena, faces two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call around 9 p.m. Wednesday for an individual shot with some type of weapon.

After investigation, it was revealed that Michael Roellich, of Galena, was reportedly visiting Smith’s estranged wife at her residence when Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow. Roellich and the female subject attempted to flee and Smith allegedly shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, causing the arrow, or “bolt” as it is called, to become lodged in Roellich’s torso.

The victim fled the scene through the woods until reaching Park Avenue in Galena, knocking on doors to seek help. He was able to make contact with a resident who then called 9-1-1. Deputies located the victim and rushed him to Midwest Medical, then eventually a higher level care facility, where surgery was performed to remove the arrow.

After the shooting, Smith also fled the scene. K9 Units conducted a track in the woods, the crossbow and a duffle bag were discovered. Officers continued their search for Smith.

Just after midnight, Smith’s father advised that he had located Smith and was going to drive him to the Jo Daviess County jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.