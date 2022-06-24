FVV Fest kicks off with inaugural bowling event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whenever Fred is back in town, you know it’s a for a good reason. FVV Fest returns after two years away, and the party got started Thursday night with a little cosmic bowling.

The inaugural “Bet on Yourself Bowling” event took place at The Cherry Bowl. Dozens of families came out to bowl and support the VanVleet Family Foundation. There were prizes and a silent auction, as well. You could even buy some FVV merchandise. VanVleet himself made an appearance, signed some autographs and bowled with his family.

“We’ve worked with a lot of companies and we have a lot of donators that sponsored a lot of kids for the camp and also here tonight,” explained VanVleet. “So, we’re just grateful for that. We’ve been working hard and we enjoy giving back to the community. That’s just something that’s in our hearts, so it’s easy for us.”

With the FVV Experience on Friday and the annual summer camp this weekend, his older brother Darnell said they wanted something everyone could enjoy.

“We wanted to have something that was a family event that wasn’t oriented to just the kids or just the adults. We’ve had a few parties in the past for the adults. So, having something that the kids are involved in, more than just the dunk contest, the three point contest tomorrow night, is something we’ve wanted to try and we’ve had a great turnout.”

