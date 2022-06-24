Family of Rockford murder victim cries out for justice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cory Grant remembers one evening, in Sept. of 2020 that changed his life forever. “The phone call literally... dropped me to the floor,” said Grant. “I found out he was a victim of first degree murder, and aggravated domestic violence.”

Cory’s 24-year-old son, Diandre Grant was dead. He was stabbed to death in an apartment in Rockford. Diandre’s alleged girlfriend, 24-year-old Dameria Giwa-Finley, was arrested for his murder.

“That’s when my nightmare started,” said Grant.

Even after being indicted on murder charges, Giwa-Finley now walks free. Her original bond of $1 million dollars was reduced to $150,000, which she posted ten percent of, shortly after the court case began.

“It’s not something that might of happened or something that didn’t happen, we don’t have Diandre here,” said Grant’s Fiance Teresa Claybourne. “He’s not here to tell his story.”

That’s why Grant and his fiance, share it. The couple says Diandre was growing to be an incredible father to his son, Nasir, who turns two in July. “That growth, I will never see,” said Grant.

But Grant says seeing his grandson makes him feel closer to Diandre. That’s why he’s also fighting to establish visitation rights with the young boy, who currently lives with Giwa-Finley’s mother.

“We don’t know what’s going on it that house,” said Claybourne.

Claybourne and Grant believe the death of Diandre, should be enough to put Giwa-Finley behind bars and gain visitation rights to their grandchild, and although they know those two things won’t bring Diandre back, they believe it’s a step towards closure.

“What about my son, does he deserve justice?” said Grant. “My family and I, including my grandson, that’s my purpose. I’m reaching out for help. Anyone that can help me in this process to not let my grandson be hurt.”

We reached out to Giwa-Finleys attorney several times this week, and did not get a response for an interview.

The next court date is set for late July.

