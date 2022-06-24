Advertisement

COVID-19 community levels drop to ‘medium’ in Winnebago, Boone counties

(MGN Online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Four weeks ago, county health departments across northern Illinois poised themselves for high alert during an uptick of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Friday, several counties including Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee decreased from high to medium community levels for viral transmission, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Data from the IDPH is gathered in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on hospitalizations, available in-patient beds, total new cases and measures these metrics every seven days to decide the new community levels.

At medium community level, the public can take the following actions to prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Keep up to date on vaccinations, booster shots and keep rapid tests available as a backup.
  • Be mindful of large gatherings either in-door or outdoor; stay in well ventilated areas or mask if desired.
  • Test for COVID-19 before interacting with high-risk and immunocompromised individuals.

