American Heart Association awards Beloit Health System for stroke care

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System was nationally recognized this year for its commitment to stroke patients and their treatment programs.

The American Heart Association presented Beloit Health with the GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.

For consideration, hospitals must achieve 85% or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines-Stroke achievement indicators for at least 24 consecutive months and achieve 75 percent or higher compliance with five of eight Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality measures. Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Beloit Health System for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. When oxygen carrying blood vessels are either blocked by a clot or bursts, that is when a stroke occurs. Part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

“Beloit Health System is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” Sharon Cox, Vice President of Nursing. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Beloit can experience longer, healthier lives.”

