$8 million approved for third air cargo facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford international airport adds to its air cargo reputation Thursday with a new facility.

With international cargo taking off nationwide, the Greater Rockford Airport Authority Board of Commissioners approves $8 million in finances Thursday for a third building. A ground handling company making its debut in Illinois will lease the space.

“It’s another employment opportunity that will allow us to continue to grow and market the airport and just stay in front of our customers and their needs,” says RFD Deputy Director of Operations and Air Service Zack Oakley.

A ground handling company new to the state will lease the space on Cessna Drive, which will boost the amount of cargo space to nearly 240 thousand square feet. This is something Board Chairman Paul Cicero says the city of Rockford will reap the rewards of.

“It’s important for economic development for the community. We need to grow and we need to grow jobs in Rockford,” says Cicero.

Leaders credit part of this growth to the amount of space they have for planes to be efficient without sitting for long periods.

“Having that ability to keep keep the business moving and keep it growing and helping the Rockford region. It’s just outstanding,” says Oakley.

“The expansion isn’t done yet. And there’s a lot of demand. Out there. And I don’t think it’s going away and I don’t think it’s gonna lessen. So, we’re looking forward to it,” says Cicero.

Leaders plan to build later this summer with the facility in business between January and February of 2023.

Leaders say the site of the future facility on Cessna Drive is symbolic as it’s the former home of the pride aircraft.

