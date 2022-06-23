Woman dies after head-on crash in Rockford
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says a 70-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries from a head-on car accident Thursday afternoon.
RPD first tweeted about the accident at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley shortly after 1:00 p.m. saying serious injuries were being reported. First responders closed off the area near the Mondelez factory while they investigated.
Police later tweeted again just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday saying the woman involved passed away.
