Advertisement

Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket

By Amanda Alvarado and Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an excavator, according to police. The assault was captured on dashboard camera.

Police told WCAX that what should have been an easy arrest turned into mayhem.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back. You’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley said.

Police arrived last Tuesday to arrest 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges stemming from an incident a few days before.

When Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf arrived, his parents tried to stop them from arresting their son.

His mom, Amy Tallman, is seen holding onto Brandon Tallman, getting into a scuffle with the troopers as they try to pull him away.

Meanwhile, his dad, Wayne Tallman, gets into the cab of an excavator parked in the driveway.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” Daley said.

While the troopers are on the ground with Amy Tallman and Brandon Tallman, Wayne Tallman lowers the excavator and uses it as a weapon by swinging it at them.

Schrauf points his gun at him but doesn’t pull the trigger.

Daley says the troopers made good decisions that day.

“It was a dangerous situation that you were put in, and in the end, you came out on top. You affected the arrest. You guys both went home that night. That’s the goal of why we went there,” Daley said.

Wayne Tallman faces several charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official. Amy Tallman faces charges for impeding an officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extrication to Winnebago County.
CherryVale Mall murder suspect arrested in Georgia
At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday...
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners, extent unknown
Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
Shooting generic
Rockford shooting victim flees hospital when police arrive
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22,...
Michigan teen’s trial in school shooting moved to January
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency