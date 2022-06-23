Rockford Raptors FC sends three teams to ECNL Nationals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockford Raptors FC squads will be making their way to the West Coast for the ECNL Nationals this month in Del Mar, California, and Redmond, Washington.

The Raptors U15 boys team is looking to continue improving throughout the summer and throughout the tournament.

“It’s a very big challenge for the whole team, we’ve been preparing this whole season and last season too,” U15 midfielder Anthony Scordato said.

Meanwhile, after a tough regular season, the U17 boys team hopes to build off their 2021 nationals appearance.

“We’re preparing to make a big run at the ECNL Playoffs just playing our hearts out and try to make a big impact for this community so they can be proud and just for the badge,” U17 midfielder Jorge Leon said.

”We didn’t have a great season but with this, it just kind of brought a light to our season, we’re going to do great over there, it’s just, I’m just ready to show what we have and what these guys have,” Leon added.

Finally, the U16 girls team is looking to make it big in Washington, as the first girls team in program history to reach nationals.

“It’ll be pretty cool because no girls team in the club has ever made it and just to even be going is a huge accomplishment for us so if we can come out on top I think we would all feel so proud because we put in so much ard work in the past year, two years,” U16 forward Cortlyn Hefty said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.