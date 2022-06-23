Advertisement

Rockford police: ‘Serious injuries’ in two-car crash near Mondelez factory

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious injuries are being reported after a head on collision Thursday involving two cars.

First responders have closed off the street on Forest Hills Road near Pleasant Valley Boulevard in front of the Mondelez factory and are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 1 p.m.

