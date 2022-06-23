Rockford police: ‘Serious injuries’ in two-car crash near Mondelez factory

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious injuries are being reported after a head on collision Thursday involving two cars.

First responders have closed off the street on Forest Hills Road near Pleasant Valley Boulevard in front of the Mondelez factory and are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 1 p.m.

CRASH: Two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley. Serious injuries reported at this time. Please find an alternate route as the road is closed while we investigate. Updates will be posted when there are more details. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 23, 2022

