Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners

At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday evening.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one tow truck and one semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday evening.

The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. The vehicles involved appeared to be traveling east on Route 20 when the collision happened.

One witness claims the semi was stopped at the intersection when the tow truck crashed into the semi truck,

The eastbound lane is down to one lane.

Several agencies reported to the scene, including Illinois State Police District 16 Pecatonica, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago police and Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District.

This story is developing and will be updated as details are released.

