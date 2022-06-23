Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners, extent unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one tow truck and one semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday evening.

The accident happened around 6:45. The vehicles involved appeared to be heading eastbound on Route 20 when the tow truck ran into the semi. A witness says they heard the semi was stopped at the intersection of Route 20 and N. Winnebago Rd. when the tow truck ran into the semi, causing the semi to run into another vehicle.

Traffic flows in all directions. The eastbound lane is down to one lane.

Several agencies are on scene, including Illinois State Police District 16 Pecatonica, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago police and Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District.

Any possible injuries are unknown at this time. None of this information has been confirmed by the police.

