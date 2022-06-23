Major accident at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Details are developing on an accident in Rockford.

First responders are asking the public to avoid the area at Forest Hills Road and Pleasant Valley Boulevard on Thursday due to a major accident.

North park - General Alarm auto accident with Ejection - Forest Hill and Pleasant valley - 6 ambulances due — Tri-State Fire Alert (@Fire_Alerts911) June 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.