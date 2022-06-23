Advertisement

Judge hears arguments from Gabby Petito’s parents in case against Brian Laundrie’s parents

According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death in a notebook found near...
According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death in a notebook found near his remains after his suicide.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida judge heard legal arguments Wednesday in two cases involving last year’s killing of Gabby Petito.

First, the court must decide if the civil lawsuit filed by Petito’s parents against Brian Laundrie’s parents will be presented to a jury. Petito’s parents accused the parents of her confessed killer of acting with malice for withholding information on the case.

According to the FBI, Laundrie confessed to Petito’s death in a notebook found near his remains after his suicide.

The judge also heard motions in a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s estate asking for compensatory damages.

The judge plans to submit a written ruling within two weeks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extrication to Winnebago County.
CherryVale Mall murder suspect arrested in Georgia
At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday...
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners, extent unknown
Shooting generic
Rockford shooting victim flees hospital when police arrive
Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

During a conference where Amazon showcases some possible company advances, there was a video of...
Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives
A photographer captured with a remote camera the rescue of an artistic swimmer who was near the...
'Shocking scene': Photos capture rescue of artistic swimmer
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. In a major expansion of gun...
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights