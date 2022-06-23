Advertisement

Granitas truck opens next week in Rockford

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the new sweets truck at 3:30 p.m.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the new sweets truck at 3:30 p.m.(2nd Act Sweets)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third generation granitas maker is taking her family business on the road, with a twist!

2nd Act Sweets food and ice cream truck is hosting a grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. (or until they run out of ice cream) next Tuesday, June 28. 2nd Act will be at 4038 E. State St. giving away 2oz samples alongside a special menu featuring unusuals, concha ice cream sandwiches, and mangoneadas.

Owner Heather Jonas says her dad, Benny Salamone, owner of Benny’s Dariete taught her everything she knows about the business, and she’s taking that knowledge to a new level with her own endeavor.

“I have to branch out on my own and add a twist to some of our family recipes,” said Jonas. “I will offer some specialty items that no one in the area has.”

Sabores food truck will also be on site for the festivities with a full menu available.

Jonas says events will be her main focus of operation but 2nd Act will also be available for private events and catering.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extrication to Winnebago County.
CherryVale Mall murder suspect arrested in Georgia
At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday...
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners
Shooting generic
Rockford shooting victim flees hospital when police arrive
Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Rockford police: ‘Serious injuries’ in two-car crash near Mondelez factory
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
IDPH warns of West Nile positive mosquitoes in Illinois
Rockford Raptors FC sends three teams to ECNL Nationals