Granitas truck opens next week in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third generation granitas maker is taking her family business on the road, with a twist!

2nd Act Sweets food and ice cream truck is hosting a grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. (or until they run out of ice cream) next Tuesday, June 28. 2nd Act will be at 4038 E. State St. giving away 2oz samples alongside a special menu featuring unusuals, concha ice cream sandwiches, and mangoneadas.

Owner Heather Jonas says her dad, Benny Salamone, owner of Benny’s Dariete taught her everything she knows about the business, and she’s taking that knowledge to a new level with her own endeavor.

“I have to branch out on my own and add a twist to some of our family recipes,” said Jonas. “I will offer some specialty items that no one in the area has.”

Sabores food truck will also be on site for the festivities with a full menu available.

Jonas says events will be her main focus of operation but 2nd Act will also be available for private events and catering.

