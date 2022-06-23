Freeport Ten Spa worker arrested for prostitution

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After a months long investigation, a spa employee is behind bars in Stephenson County for sex solicitation.

Hsiu-Fang Wu, 50, of Freeport was arrested just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Ten Spa in the 1700 block of South Rosenstiel Dr. Wu was arrested for allegedly offering sex to an undercover officer in exchange for money on Monday, June 20.

Freeport police detectives along with officers from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force executed the search warrant after several months of investigation stemming from complaints of suspected prostitution and human trafficking.

An investigation into the business for further charges is ongoing.

