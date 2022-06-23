Advertisement

Farmer’s market opens in Midtown

The event was hustling and bustling with everything from plants and succulents to candles and...
The event was hustling and bustling with everything from plants and succulents to candles and incense.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer isn’t officially here until the farmer’s markets are open.

Residents lined up to support Rockford’s Midtown Market on Thursday morning, despite blistering temperatures. The market will be open from 9 to 1 p.m. every Thursday until october 27.

Vendors shared in-season, farm fresh produce from their booths in the parking lot on 4th Avenue between 6th and 7th streets. The event was hustling and bustling with everything from fresh microgreens, plants, succulents and retail items like clothing and candles.

Back again at the event this year is the chance to use SNAP benefits for fresh produce purchases. Families and individuals using their Illinois LINK card can get double SNAP benefit dollars up to $25 to use on food products sold on site.

Here’s a list of vendors that came out to open up the season:

  • The Veggie Table (Microgreens)
  • West Rock Farms (Onions and Vegetable Plants)
  • Abraham & Keturah Schools (Candles & Incense)
  • A-Frames Family Greenhouse (Plants; Succulents)
  • Develt Clay (Clothing/Fashion)
  • Zion Lutheran
  • Katie’s Cup Welcome Table
  • OSF Healthcare
  • RMM Local Produce Table and More
  • Katie’s Cup Walking Club
  • Music from The Magtones

Anyone interested in becoming a market vendor can submit an application, here are the links to get it: 2022 Market Vendor Guidelines and 2022 Market Vendor Application

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday...
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners
Elijah Lucena was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extrication to Winnebago County.
CherryVale Mall murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Shooting generic
Rockford shooting victim flees hospital when police arrive
Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
NIU Communications Professor Bill Cassidy says the televised hearings give the public the whole...
Communication expert discusses impact of televising Jan. 6 hearings
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: How to safeguard your online information
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the new sweets truck at 3:30 p.m.
Granitas truck opens next week in Rockford