Farmer’s market opens in Midtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer isn’t officially here until the farmer’s markets are open.

Residents lined up to support Rockford’s Midtown Market on Thursday morning, despite blistering temperatures. The market will be open from 9 to 1 p.m. every Thursday until october 27.

Vendors shared in-season, farm fresh produce from their booths in the parking lot on 4th Avenue between 6th and 7th streets. The event was hustling and bustling with everything from fresh microgreens, plants, succulents and retail items like clothing and candles.

Back again at the event this year is the chance to use SNAP benefits for fresh produce purchases. Families and individuals using their Illinois LINK card can get double SNAP benefit dollars up to $25 to use on food products sold on site.

Here’s a list of vendors that came out to open up the season:

The Veggie Table (Microgreens)

West Rock Farms (Onions and Vegetable Plants)

Abraham & Keturah Schools (Candles & Incense)

A-Frames Family Greenhouse (Plants; Succulents)

Develt Clay (Clothing/Fashion)

Zion Lutheran

Katie’s Cup Welcome Table

OSF Healthcare

RMM Local Produce Table and More

Katie’s Cup Walking Club

Music from The Magtones

Anyone interested in becoming a market vendor can submit an application, here are the links to get it: 2022 Market Vendor Guidelines and 2022 Market Vendor Application

