Chicago Bears donate $2,500 to each RPS football team during Rockford training camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Bears made a visit to the Stateline for a special, one-day training camp with all four RPS teams Wednesday. The camp featured a joint practice along with seven-on-seven competitions.

The event was led by Bears alumni Kaseem Sinceno, Brandon Mcgowan, and Jason Mckie along with USA football. Along with the camp the bears presented each team with $2,500 each to put towards their program.

Organizers said the event helps keep things fresh with the high school players.

“With high school athletes, at some point, they tune out their own coach, but it’s great to hear from Chicago Bears alumni and other coaches from schools like Mt. Carmel and USA Football master trainers that came all the way from Indianapolis so it’s just a different coaching style and they got to pick up some things that they may have not have learned from their coaches” Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park Youth Sports GM Lamont Jones said.

The camp comes as one of multiple Bears events in the Rockford area so far this year. Earlier this year the Bears held a training camp to help develop girls flag football in the Stateline.

“We really want to be conscientious of where we go and how we support and what’s needed so we take it on a case-by-case basis and in this case, we really just decided and made a conscious choice to wrap around the Rockford community this year,” Chicago Bears Youth Football and Community Programs Manager Gustavo Silva said.

