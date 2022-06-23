Boone County Sheriff candidates battle for the badge

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday is the day, three candidates in the running to win the republican nomination for Boone County Sheriff, each hoping their months of campaigning will get them to the finish line, a winner.

“I’ve got three children, Brian, Hank and Grace,” said Boone County Sheriff Candidate Brian Wadsworth. “I will do anything I can to protect and keep them safe.”

Wadsworth has been serving on the Rockford Police Department for the past fifteen years, before that he was in the marine corps. While he says he is running to serve and protect families, not just his own, but all the families in Boone County.

“I will do everything in my power, to make sure all of us and all the families in Boone County are safe,” said Wadsworth.

Similar to Wadsworth, Candidate Scott Yunk says his purpose is to ensure a safe place to call home.

“I love the citizens of Boone County, I was born and raised here,” said Yunk. “I raised my family here.”

Yunk works under retiring Sheriff Dave Ernest as Lieutenant of Operations. He says in his 34 years serving the people of Boone County, he learned that protecting the community, only comes with a happy and healthy team.

“When you have individuals that are as good as this department has, you definitely want to retain these individuals” said Yunk. “That’s by providing them with a great work environment.”

Former Rockford Police Officer Oda Poole is running but declined our invitation to speak on camera. He did send a statement, later that included, “I want to give back to the community which has done so much for my family and me. I have dedicated my life to public service.”

Both candidates that did speak on camera, urge everyone to use their voice and get to the polls.

“I encourage everybody to get out and vote,” said Yunk.

“It’s important that we exercise our right to vote,” said Wadsworth.

Both Yunk and Wadsworth believe implementing the best training and technology for officers is a step towards a safer community.

