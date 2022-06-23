70+ grams of Fentanyl, cocaine found in Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a four-week investigation by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Narcotics deputies.

D’Anglo Patterson was taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1800 block of 23rd St. Officials say they found more than 30 grams of Fentanyl and more than 40 grams of crack cocaine during the search. They also found a large amount of cash and two loaded handguns, one reportedly stolen.

Patterson faces six felony charges and a class A misdemeanor. He’s currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

