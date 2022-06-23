Advertisement

70+ grams of Fentanyl, cocaine found in Rockford residence

D'Anglo Patterson was arrested on Thursday. He faces six felony charges connected to the...
D'Anglo Patterson was arrested on Thursday. He faces six felony charges connected to the investigation.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a four-week investigation by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Narcotics deputies.

D’Anglo Patterson was taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1800 block of 23rd St. Officials say they found more than 30 grams of Fentanyl and more than 40 grams of crack cocaine during the search. They also found a large amount of cash and two loaded handguns, one reportedly stolen.

Patterson faces six felony charges and a class A misdemeanor. He’s currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday...
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners
Elijah Lucena was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extrication to Winnebago County.
CherryVale Mall murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Shooting generic
Rockford shooting victim flees hospital when police arrive
Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

The event was hustling and bustling with everything from plants and succulents to candles and...
Farmer’s market opens in Midtown
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
NIU Communications Professor Bill Cassidy says the televised hearings give the public the whole...
Communication expert discusses impact of televising Jan. 6 hearings
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: How to safeguard your online information