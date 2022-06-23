Advertisement

69-year-old Rockford woman identified in fatal crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A passenger who died Thursday in a head-on collision has been named by the Winnebago County Coroner.

Brenda Fultz, 69, of Rockford was severely injured during a crash at Forest Hills Road and Pleasant Valley Boulevard. She was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital for care, where she eventually died from her injuries.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Fultz died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen during the crash.

The Rockford Police Department announced her death on twitter just before 9 p.m. the night of the incident.

