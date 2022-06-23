Advertisement

13 minutes of CPR by co-workers, first responders help save man’s life, doctors say

Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander is thanking his co-workers and first responders for helping save his life. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Doctors in Las Vegas are praising the work of several people who came to the rescue of a man who went into cardiac arrest.

According to officials at the University Medical Center in Southern Nevada, Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander suffered a heart attack on June 15, and his co-workers jumped in along with calling first responders.

KVVU reports Oberlander’s fellow workers and paramedics performed 13 minutes of CPR, ultimately bringing him back from the dead and saving his life.

“He was dead. The odds of survival for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, especially if it’s prolonged, are extremely low. What saved his life was high-quality CPR,” said Dr. Colonel Jeremy Kilburn.

Paramedics rushed Oberlander to the hospital, where his emergency care continued.

“We took him to the lab, opened the blocked artery, and did the necessary supportive measures. Thankfully, he came around and got his consciousness back. We were able to get him out of the ventilator machine,” said Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan.

Oberlander was ultimately released from the UMC, and doctors said they would continue to work with him to improve his heart health.

“I’m very blessed and thankful that I work with good people that thought enough to save me,” Oberlander said. “The ironic thing is my wife teaches CPR. I think everyone should take the opportunity and get a CPR class.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday...
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners
Elijah Lucena was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extrication to Winnebago County.
CherryVale Mall murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Shooting generic
Rockford shooting victim flees hospital when police arrive
Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’
FILE – The New York Racing Association on Thursday, June 23, 2022, suspended horse trainer Bob...
NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January
The event was hustling and bustling with everything from plants and succulents to candles and...
Farmer’s market opens in Midtown
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine