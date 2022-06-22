Study: Illinois ranks third for Identity Theft per capita

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The study was done by McAfee and analyzed FTC data to uncover the latest facts and trends for identifying theft across the United States.

Some of the highlights include:

Illinois ranks third for identity theft per capita in the United States with 924 cases reported per 100,000 residents.

Five Illinois metropolitan areas rank in the Top 20 for Identity Theft, more than any other state. Chicago metro ranks #9, Springfield metro ranks #13, Kankakee ranks #16, Bloomington ranks #17 and Rockford ranks #18.

Credit Card Fraud remains the most reported form of identity theft, with 329,454 cases reported in 2021. Reported instances of identity theft rose sharply from just over 100,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to well over 500,000 in the first quarter of 2021.



Here are a few things you can do if you believe you are the victim of identity theft:

Be on the lookout: To avoid identity theft, you'll want to be alert for signs that someone has stolen your identity. Check your bank statement and credit report regularly to ensure no extra charges to your account. Pay attention to red flags like bills that arrive at your home with your information but someone else's name, mysterious calls from debt collectors, or emails from new accounts for online services you don't remember starting.

Reach out to local law enforcement: Some banks may make you show them a police report before they reimburse you for any fraudulent charges or withdrawals.

Contact the company where your ID is being used: Let the businesses where your information is being used know what’s happened. For instance, you’ll want to contact your bank and cancel your credit cards if you find out a criminal is using them.

Get in touch with the three big credit bureaus: Call or message TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian right away. They may be able to diminish the impact an identity thief has on your credit score.

File a report with the FTC: Reporting identity fraud to the FTC can help spread awareness of scams and identity theft tactics so others don't fall victim to them.

Visit the Identity Theft Resource Center: The ITRC has tools and information to help you protect yourself against identity theft and recover from it.

