Stars, producers of “A League of Their Own” series visit Rockford for advanced screening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Big names are coming to the Forest City this weekend to celebrate a hometown classic film and its introduction to a new generation of ball players.

An on-stage Q&A panel moderated by actress Megan Cavanagh (“Marla Hooch” in 1992 film version of A League of Their Own) with series’ stars, producers, and one special All-American Girls Professional Baseball League guest will grace the stage at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this Saturday following an advanced first episode screening of Prime Video’s series “A League of Their Own.”

Guests with reserved tickets for the advanced showing can check-in for the screening at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of seats are still available and can be reserved here.

City leaders say hosting it at the Coronado is significant because it would have been an ideal place for Rockford Peaches players to go see a film as the theater opened in 1927.

“Well I think when we can be in the spotlight as a community and get our name out and be known for something is impactful and positive. That’s always a good thing for a community and for Rockford,” said John Groh, RACVB President and CEO.

International Women’s Baseball Center Director, Cathy Headley is a major fan of the team and believes this new series should serve as an inspiration to young girls.

“Girls to get involved in baseball. Baseball’s not just a sport for one sex, it’s a sport for everybody,” said Headley.

Headley says how important it is for the community to keep talking about the historic story of the Rockford Peaches. They set a pathway for girls everywhere, showing them that they can do what boys can.

Before the showing, there will be a street festival and fair with what Groh calls, “The sounds of the 40s with a ten-piece band, food and ballpark snacks.” There will also be multiple spots for photo opportunities just like at a red carpet premiere but with this time being a green carpein front of the Coronado.

The entire celebration is to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the original film’s release. You can see a full list of events taking place on July 1 and July 2 here.

The series is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

