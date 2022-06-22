Rockford shooting victim flees hospital when police arrive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says the incident started when a 15-year-old gang member arrived at a hospital.

He arrived around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday along with a 16-year-old who was shot in the leg, according to police. Once at the hospital, police found a gun on the 15-year-old and he was arrested. He faces aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member charges.

During the investigation, officers were told that another person, who also had a gunshot wound did assist in getting the 16-year-old victim to the hospital. That person left before the police arrived.

Later that night, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 5th Avenue for a reported shooting victim. A 20-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound but he was reportedly uncooperative and left the hospital.

Police say he later went to another hospital but fled when officers tried to talk to him.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.