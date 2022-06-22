Advertisement

Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 40-year-old Christopher Gowin faces multiple charges after he allegedly was caught stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.

The Rockford Police Department says officers were called to Master Yates, Inc. at 2320 20th Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for an in-progress theft call. Once on the scene, officers noticed Gowin near a truck with a partially removed catalytic converter.

Gowin was charged with Burglary from a motor vehicle, Possession of burglary tools, Criminal damage to property and an outstanding warrant.

