Police arrest man with cocaine, Ecstasy and a handgun in car

Mcintyre faces multiple charges including armed habitual criminal.
Mcintyre faces multiple charges including armed habitual criminal.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 37-year-old Anthony McIntyre faces multiple charges after he was allegedly found with multiple illegal items in his possession.

On Tuesday, June 21 around 7:15 p.m., officers from the Rockford Police Department stopped a car in the 1600 block of Price Street with McIntyre driving. He was found initially with more than six grams of cocaine in the car.

When officers investigated the car further, they located a handgun, a handgun magazine, an additional two grams of cocaine and 16 Ecstasy pills.

McIntyre faces the following charges:

  • Armed habitual criminal
  • Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
  • Unlawful use of a weapon
  • 2 counts of Possession of a controlled substance
  • Outstanding warrant

He is currently being lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

