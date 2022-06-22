Nursing home senior expo offers information on end-of-life planning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home welcomed seniors and area residents to its second annual exhibition called “A Walk in the Sunshine.”

The name pays homage to the date of the expo, July 21, the first day of summer.

Tuesday’s free event featured representatives from local businesses that cater to seniors.

There were assisted living facilities, legal and financial advisors, funeral homes and other organizations that assist with end-of-life planning. Organizers wanted to give guests a one-stop-shop where families could gather information to make informed choices, when the time comes.

Laura Doise is the director of marketing at the skilled nursing facility. She says events like these put resources in the hands of seniors in a way that is accessible and informative. It’s important to plan ahead for things like funerals, wills, and estates and this could be a helpful conversation starter for families with older adults.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.