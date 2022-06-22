Advertisement

Nursing home senior expo offers information on end-of-life planning

By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home welcomed seniors and area residents to its second annual exhibition called “A Walk in the Sunshine.”

The name pays homage to the date of the expo, July 21, the first day of summer.

Tuesday’s free event featured representatives from local businesses that cater to seniors.

There were assisted living facilities, legal and financial advisors, funeral homes and other organizations that assist with end-of-life planning. Organizers wanted to give guests a one-stop-shop where families could gather information to make informed choices, when the time comes.

Laura Doise is the director of marketing at the skilled nursing facility. She says events like these put resources in the hands of seniors in a way that is accessible and informative. It’s important to plan ahead for things like funerals, wills, and estates and this could be a helpful conversation starter for families with older adults.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign
Hamilton, 19 and Tubbesing, 18 face multiple charges including criminal damage to property,...
Two teens accused of stealing UTV’S from Anderson Gardens
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
Two community members hug at vigil for 23-year-old shot to death
Freeport community gathers to remember 23-year-old shot to death

Latest News

Juul, e-cigarette popular among teens, being investigated by FDA
Juul e-cigarettes to be ordered off U.S. shelves, WSJ reports
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Study: Illinois ranks third for Identity Theft per capita
Invasive Asian Carp fish now called ‘Copi’, state officials say