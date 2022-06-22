Advertisement

Mary's Market in Rockford's Edgebook officially closes for good

After closing “temporarily” back in January, Mary’s Market in the Edgebrook Center on N. Alpine...
After closing “temporarily” back in January, Mary’s Market in the Edgebrook Center on N. Alpine Road says it will remain closed for good.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After closing “temporarily” back in January, Mary’s Market in the Edgebrook Center on N. Alpine Road says it will remain closed for good.

A sign on the front door of the cafe confirms the closure. This comes after Mary’s Market closed its Roscoe location in February.

Two Mary’s Market locations are still open, at 4431 E State Street and 2636 McFarland Road.

