ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny today with lower humidity and highs in the middle to upper 80′s. Down to 58 tonight with clear skies. 88 tomorrow with sunny skies. Middle 80′s on Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday night. Highs around 90 on Saturday then low 80′s Sunday - Tuesday.

