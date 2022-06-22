Advertisement

Getting a prostate screening during Men’s Health Month in June

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - June is Men’s Health Month and now may be a good time to think about being safe with your health and thinking about getting a screening.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation this month that all prostate screenings will be covered without having to deal with any other charge. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for men.

According to Dr. Mike Fumo of Rockford Urological Associates, the best age to think about getting a screen is 45 while the average age for diagnosis is 64.

Fumo says, “I hope that this is just a reminder for all of us to think about our health, our diet, and the screening we should all be doing to make sure we don’t have cancers. If we do have cancer find it early so it can be treated and cured before it becomes a problem”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign
Hamilton, 19 and Tubbesing, 18 face multiple charges including criminal damage to property,...
Two teens accused of stealing UTV’S from Anderson Gardens
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
Two community members hug at vigil for 23-year-old shot to death
Freeport community gathers to remember 23-year-old shot to death

Latest News

monkeypox
First case of monkeypox in Illinois confirmed in Chicago
To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ended on January 15, 2022.
32,000 more Illinoisans signed up for healthcare through the ACA Marketplace than last year
“It’s not because we want to, but it’s one measure we can simply take...”
Year in Review: Another year in the battle against COVID-19