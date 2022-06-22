Getting a prostate screening during Men’s Health Month in June

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - June is Men’s Health Month and now may be a good time to think about being safe with your health and thinking about getting a screening.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation this month that all prostate screenings will be covered without having to deal with any other charge. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for men.

According to Dr. Mike Fumo of Rockford Urological Associates, the best age to think about getting a screen is 45 while the average age for diagnosis is 64.

Fumo says, “I hope that this is just a reminder for all of us to think about our health, our diet, and the screening we should all be doing to make sure we don’t have cancers. If we do have cancer find it early so it can be treated and cured before it becomes a problem”

