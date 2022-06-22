Experts way in on ways you can save a little money with rising inflation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the rise in prices of goods and services, financial experts say there are ways you can save a little money.

Supply chain problems and pandemic shutdowns also pushed prices higher post-COVID. Credit card and mortgage rates have also gone up. Financial Advisor Herb Allen with Mainstreet Financial Group predicts prices will rise for another 12 to 15 months but has a few tips to keep your finances on track, especially at the grocery store.

Allen says, “When you go to the grocery store, look for bargains. You can’t just go in and buy food, you have to look for stuff that is on sale. There are substitutes that will cost less and still be nutritious.”

