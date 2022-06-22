Dog shot in Rockford drive-by shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says a dog was shot in a shooting Tuesday night.

RPD says officers were called for a reported shooting in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. On the scene, witnesses said shots were fired towards a house and struck the owner’s dog.

The extent of the dog’s injuries is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported and the home itself wasn’t hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

