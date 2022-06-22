Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign
Hamilton, 19 and Tubbesing, 18 face multiple charges including criminal damage to property,...
Two teens accused of stealing UTV’S from Anderson Gardens
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
Two community members hug at vigil for 23-year-old shot to death
Freeport community gathers to remember 23-year-old shot to death

Latest News

A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted on wire fraud charges.
Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder