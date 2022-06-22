Advanced screening of “A League of Their Own” series, celebration to take place in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Amazon Prime Video is partnering with the city of Rockford to host an advanced screening of the new A League of Their Own television series.

The free advanced screening will be held at the Coronado Theater on Saturday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. City leaders say hosting it at the Coronado is significant because it would have been an ideal place for Rockford Peaches players to go see a film as the theater opened in 1927.

Before the showing, there will be a street festival and fair with what RACVB President and CEO John Groh calls, “The sounds of the 40s with a ten-piece band, food and ballpark snacks.” There will also be multiple spots for photo opportunities just like at a red carpet premiere but with this time being a green carpet. This will take place from 6:00-7:30 p.m. in front of the Coronado.

Tickets for the advanced showing go on sale starting at 3:00 p.m. on June 22 and can be purchased here.

The entire celebration is to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the original film’s release. You can see a full list of events taking place on July 1 and July 2 here.

The series is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2022.

