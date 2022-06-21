Advertisement

Two teens accused of stealing UTV’S from Anderson Gardens

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police stumbled upon stolen property early Monday morning while responding to a call about a crash.

Adam Hamilton, 19, of Rockford and Christopher Tubbesing, 18, of Ridott face multiple charges including criminal damage to property, burglary and theft.

Rockford police say they responded around 3 a.m. to the area of Bradley and Landstrom roads for a report of a crashed golf cart. When they arrived, they found two UTV’s in the street that were discovered to be property of Anderson Gardens located at 318 Spring Creed Rd. in Rockford.

Officers found Hamilton trying to hide behind a vehicle nearby. He was later taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, illegal transportation of alcohol and possession of cannabis.

After public release of the incident report on Tuesday, Tubbesing was also charged in connection with the theft.

Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

