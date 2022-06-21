Advertisement

Thousands flock to Searls Park for USA BMX Nationals

The annual event has come to Rockford since 1987
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Father’s Day weekend, thousands made their way to Rockford for USA BMX Midwest Nationals. The event has age group competitions ranging from under two to 61 and up.

“Nobody sits on the bench in BMX,” USA BMX National Operations Director Chris Luna said, “Everybody comes out and participates, everyone can join in.”

Luna said the event had approximately 1,000 unique participants and had 35 states represented in the competition.

