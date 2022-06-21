Thousands flock to Searls Park for USA BMX Nationals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Father’s Day weekend, thousands made their way to Rockford for USA BMX Midwest Nationals. The event has age group competitions ranging from under two to 61 and up.

“Nobody sits on the bench in BMX,” USA BMX National Operations Director Chris Luna said, “Everybody comes out and participates, everyone can join in.”

Luna said the event had approximately 1,000 unique participants and had 35 states represented in the competition.

