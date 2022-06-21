Advertisement

Statewide home sales lower in May 2022 despite higher demand

The median price for a house in May 2022 rose more than 6% to $276,000. The number of homes for...
The median price for a house in May 2022 rose more than 6% to $276,000. The number of homes for sale statewide was 21,718 in May 2022 compared to 28,717 in May 2021, an inventory decline of 24.4 percent.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois REALTORS reports home sales across the state crested 16,000 last month with strong demand and higher interest rates.

This is nearly a 10% decrease in sales from a year ago, however homes are moving faster this year with an average 24 days on the market.

A major change in this year’s market is the median price of single-family homes which rose to $276,000, due in part to an almost 25% inventory decline from 2021.

“This is a very good time to sell your home,” says Illinois REALTORS President Ezekiel “Zeke” Morris. “The average Illinois home spent a little than three weeks on the market during May, and some properties are drawing multiple offers from prospective buyers. With competition so fierce, it is definitely an advantage to have a realtor help you navigate the marketplace.”

Neighboring markets like the Chicago Metro Area (Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will County) saw more than 11,500 new homeowners who paid a median price of $327,000 for their new digs.

“Despite rising mortgage rates and a significant drop in inventory, buyer activity remains high, as shown by the continued decline in days on market and a slight uptick in median sales prices,” says Chicago Association of REALTORS President Antje Gehrken. “The market continues to slowly return to pre-pandemic behavior and normalize after a frantic pace.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Lee County Sheriff: Fight caused Amboy shooting death
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

Latest News

Several outside activities have been postponed or paired down for Tuesday. Some are still under...
Rockford Parks cancels several activities Tuesday due to heat
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Hundreds flock to Searls Park for USA BMX Nationals
Hundreds flock to Searls Park for USA BMX Nationals
The spacious, new donor center is located on 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford.
New RRVBC facility ready for donors in Rockford