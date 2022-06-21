Spoor Island residents get long awaited power upgrades

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - ComEd customers on Spoor Island in Byron received some much needed attention to their power infrastructure this month, despite challenges in terrain.

In June, ComEd brought in the big equipment to improve service reliability on the island. Because there are no vehicle-accessible roads on Spoor island, ComEd used boats and helicopters to transport and install equipment for the job.

“Because of the unique accessibility issues on Spoor Island, we developed a plan that would meet the needs of the work and our customers,” said Valerie Colletti, vice president of Distribution Operations for ComEd.

Crews replaced five poles and upgraded a transformer, while also removing trees that could possibly interfere with service reliability. Nearly six hours of labor on improvements and upgrades; some traveled by boat from shore to the island, others were airlifted, or longlined to the site. while helicopters lifted and placed poles during the project.

“We’ve used helicopters, all-terrain vehicles and drones at various times throughout our territory. We will take whatever step is necessary to ensure we are delivering reliable energy to our customers.”

Overall reliability last year was 68 percent better than when ComEd began grid improvements in 2011.

Since then, ComEd and its more than 6,200 employees have avoided more than 17 million outages for customers, saving more than $3 billion in outage costs.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.