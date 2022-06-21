Scattered storms possible Tuesday evening, modest heat relief follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot weather enthusiasts are celebrating Tuesday, as Rockford registered its first 100° temperature in nearly a decade! At 3:39pm Tuesday, not only did the mercury touch triple digits for the first time since July 17, 2012, we also managed to tie a 34-year-old record high temperature for June 21.

Tuesday produced the first triple digit high temperature since 2012, and tied a 34 year old record for June 21. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Relief’s on the way, and on the way soon, but things could get a little dicey before cooler, less humid conditions arrive.

Showers and thunderstorms were rapidly developing early Tuesday evening over Iowa, in what has proven to be a fertile breeding ground for storms thanks to the remarkably hot, moisture laded airmass in place.

As of early evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings had been issued as far east as Jo Daviess County with the line of storms moving east at about 35 miles per hour.

A line of t-storms has rapidly developed early Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High resolution computer modeling has done a rather poor job in handling this activity, due to the models underestimating the amount of moisture present in the atmosphere.

However, a conceptual in-house analysis suggests that we expect this line of storms to rapidly push through the area this evening, likely clearing the area by 10:00-11:00pm. Additionally, as the sun goes down, there should be a fairly rapid weakening trend in the storms.

Still, the area remains under close observation for a conditional severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center continues to place the area under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather through the evening hours, with gusty winds and hail the only severe weather threat.

The Stateline's under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any storms that would become severe would produce gusty winds or some hail. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight following the front’s passage, not likely cool enough to shut the A/C off just yet. However, come Wednesday and Thursday, it’s a different story.

Bright sunshine is to dominate each of the next two days, and temperatures are still likely to reach the middle and upper 80s both days. However, a northwesterly or even northerly wind will blow, allowing for drier, much more comfortable humidity to be felt. In fact, heat index values both Wednesday and Thursday are to either mirror or even check in slightly below the actual air temperature. Rarely would we characterize high temperatures of 88°-89° as relief, but this indeed is one of those rare instances in which we properly could.

Sunshine again will dominate Wednesday, and while temperatures will remain very warm, northwesterly winds will allow for very pleasant humidity levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll still be within shouting distance of 90° Wednesday, though humidity will be much less of a factor. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will dominate again on Thursday, with northerly winds likely keeping humidity at very comfortable levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday's to remain warm, but humidity will remain very tolerable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

