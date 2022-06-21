Advertisement

Rockford’s St. Stanislaus church Polish festival returns after two years

The pandemic took away the towns beloved Polish festival, but now it’s back again.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Disappointment rang through St. Stanislaus church when COVID first appeared in 2020. Forcing it’s popular Polish fest to shut down.

Now, two years later, organizers say the festival will be back, better than ever. Church leaders say those two years allowed them to adjust spending and be more frugal.

“We keep real good tabs on our books, and we’re very frugal, so we’re not the most prominent parish in Rockford, but I’ll tell you what we can do a lot with what we got,” said Dan Jaworoski, who is the Polish festival coordinator.

Funding also comes from food and drink sales they make throughout the fest. One of the most popular food items is the homemade pierogi, filled with sweet chees or meat. Church leader, Irene Dyer, makes them for mass and fest attendees. She learned the proper technique while living in Poland.

“I was 11-years-old so I thought, oh okay these are really good,” said Dyer.

Aside from it’s mouth watering baked goods, the festival uses the profits for insurance, equipment to keep the festival going, and ingredients for the recipes. However, organizers say it’s not about that - it’s about keeping the Polish tradition alive.

“It’s right here. How else? Can you explain it, it’s your love for the people that you’ve been here before. You keep them in mind. They’re proud of us, of what we’re doing to promote Polish culture,” said Dyer.

