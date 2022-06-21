Rockford teen accused of stealing UTV’S from Anderson Gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old is behind bars Monday after being arrested for theft, burglary and driving while intoxicated.

Rockford police say they responded around 3 a.m. to the area of Bradley and Landstrom roads for a report of a crashed golf cart. When they arrived, they found two UTV’s in the street that were discovered to be property of Anderson Gardens located at 318 Spring Creed Rd. in Rockford.

Officers found Adam Hamilton, 19, trying to hide behind a vehicle nearby. He was taken into custody without incident.

