Advertisement

Rockford teen accused of stealing UTV’S from Anderson Gardens

Hamilton, 29, faces several charges after his arrest Monday morning.
Hamilton, 29, faces several charges after his arrest Monday morning.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old is behind bars Monday after being arrested for theft, burglary and driving while intoxicated.

Rockford police say they responded around 3 a.m. to the area of Bradley and Landstrom roads for a report of a crashed golf cart. When they arrived, they found two UTV’s in the street that were discovered to be property of Anderson Gardens located at 318 Spring Creed Rd. in Rockford.

Officers found Adam Hamilton, 19, trying to hide behind a vehicle nearby. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

Latest News

While some traveled by boat from shore to the island, others were airlifted, or longlined to...
Spoor Island residents get long awaited power upgrades
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
Campaign signatures called into question
Campaign signatures called into question
Two community members hug at vigil for 23-year-old shot to death
Freeport community gathers to remember 23-year-old shot to death