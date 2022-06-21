Rockford residents are getting a more accessible bus stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A demand for a new bus stop from the west side residents gets the attention of Rockford Mass Transit District.

Walmart, at West Riverside Boulevard and North Central Avenue, will be receiving a public bus stop on Sunday, June 26. This new change is a huge step-forward for frequent riders. Before, the only way to get to their local Walmart was by taking two buses to E State St. and Alpine Rd. Now, they only need to take one bus to their desired location.

“I’m known for the one that’s either walking everywhere or taking the bus everywhere I go,” said Rockford resident, Tiffany Prince.

Prince has been an Illinois resident for the past six years and says she has been taking the public transit for years. She knows the in’s and the out’s of all the local buses, but believes there aren’t enough of them at the right time and to the right places.

“Honestly, I think that they could have a bit more, and more efficient places as far as stops,” said Prince.

“This is someplace our passengers need to go and want to go to, and we haven’t had service there, so now we’ve done some reconfiguring of our routes, and we’ve been able to figure out a way to get there and still maintain the timing of the route,” said Lisa Brown who is RMTD’s marketing and communications manager.

Brown has been an advocate for new pick-up and drop-off stations for passengers. The times will begin at 9:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday’s, and 6:40 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. on week nights.

There has been a lot of reconfiguring routes and maintaining time for the routes already in place, but RMTD was able to figure out a way that would give Rockford residents what they want.

Routes and maps can be found on RMTD’s website.

