Rockford Parks cancels several activities Tuesday due to heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Extreme heat and humidity has some Rockford Park District activities are under close watch Tuesday.

Rockford Parks tweeted the information out just around 2:45 p.m. that NFL Flag practices and track have been canceled due to extreme heat. Softball may still be on for the evening. The park district expects to make a final decision around 4:30 p.m. on a cancelation.

Another event will also be paired down this evening. Food Truck Tuesdays at the Nicholas Conservatory Gardens is still on, but with less vendors for the evening.

You can find a map of which vendors will be at the event, below:

It's A Go! - NCG Food Trucks. Trucks will be limited tonight due to the heat. There will be no trucks in the Symbol parking lot. Visit website for all truck locations. (06/21/22) https://t.co/3Ntg1tmgYU — Rockford Parks (@rpdfun) June 21, 2022

