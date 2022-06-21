Advertisement

Rockford Parks cancels several activities Tuesday due to heat

Several outside activities have been postponed or paired down for Tuesday. Some are still under...
Several outside activities have been postponed or paired down for Tuesday. Some are still under watch for a final decision.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Extreme heat and humidity has some Rockford Park District activities are under close watch Tuesday.

Rockford Parks tweeted the information out just around 2:45 p.m. that NFL Flag practices and track have been canceled due to extreme heat. Softball may still be on for the evening. The park district expects to make a final decision around 4:30 p.m. on a cancelation.

Another event will also be paired down this evening. Food Truck Tuesdays at the Nicholas Conservatory Gardens is still on, but with less vendors for the evening.

You can find a map of which vendors will be at the event, below:

