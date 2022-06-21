Rep. West named chairperson of Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A strong advocate on issues related to state ethics, state Representative Maurice West, (D-Rockford) will chair the state’s Legislative Ethics Commission.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Legislative Ethics Commission, and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure this is an effective commission that addresses situations in a timely, transparent and fair manner,” West said. “In recent years, Illinoisans have had their trust in state government shaken by bad actors. As we work to strengthen ethical guidelines and create a better government, I view this commission as an integral institution for restoring that trust.”

The bipartisan, eight-member commission conducts administrative hearings and ruling on matters brought to it by the Legislative Inspector General, as well as developing ethics training materials for General Assembly members and employees.

The commission is also responsible for appointing special Legislative Inspectors General as necessary, and can impose fines if warranted.

West earlier this year spearheaded efforts in the Illinois House to appoint Michael McCuskey to the Legislative Inspector General role.

“We have taken significant steps this year to address ethical challenges in Illinois, and appointing Inspector General McCuskey brought forward an experienced, trusted voice,” West said. “I look forward to working with Inspector General McCuskey as we tackle ongoing and future ethical challenges that face the General Assembly.”

