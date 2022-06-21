Advertisement

Rep. West named chairperson of Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission

The Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission is comprised of eight members.
The Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission is comprised of eight members.(MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A strong advocate on issues related to state ethics, state Representative Maurice West, (D-Rockford) will chair the state’s Legislative Ethics Commission.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Legislative Ethics Commission, and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure this is an effective commission that addresses situations in a timely, transparent and fair manner,” West said. “In recent years, Illinoisans have had their trust in state government shaken by bad actors. As we work to strengthen ethical guidelines and create a better government, I view this commission as an integral institution for restoring that trust.”

The bipartisan, eight-member commission conducts administrative hearings and ruling on matters brought to it by the Legislative Inspector General, as well as developing ethics training materials for General Assembly members and employees.

The commission is also responsible for appointing special Legislative Inspectors General as necessary, and can impose fines if warranted.

West earlier this year spearheaded efforts in the Illinois House to appoint Michael McCuskey to the Legislative Inspector General role.

“We have taken significant steps this year to address ethical challenges in Illinois, and appointing Inspector General McCuskey brought forward an experienced, trusted voice,” West said. “I look forward to working with Inspector General McCuskey as we tackle ongoing and future ethical challenges that face the General Assembly.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument
Firearms restraining order
Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol
The controversy comes nearly one week before the Illinois Primary elections.
Investigation launched: signature discrepancies hit Nicolosi campaign

Latest News

Several outside activities have been postponed or paired down for Tuesday. Some are still under...
Rockford Parks cancels several activities Tuesday due to heat
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Hundreds flock to Searls Park for USA BMX Nationals
Hundreds flock to Searls Park for USA BMX Nationals
The spacious, new donor center is located on 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford.
New RRVBC facility ready for donors in Rockford